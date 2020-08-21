Luis Enrique set for sweeping changes ahead of UEFA Nations League campaign

Spain boss Luis Enrique looks set to usher in a new era with La Roja after naming seven new faces in his squad to face Germany and Ukraine next month.

Enrique, who is yet to take charge of a game since his return in November 2019, has opted to bring a host of young players into his 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League double header.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati is in line to make his senior debut, with Enrique singling the teenager out for praise following his call up.

New Manchester City winger Ferran Torres is also included, alongside Adama Traore, Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Mikel Merino and Oscar Rodriguez.

Fati and Torres are the most likely to see action in September, but the omissions of Jordi Alba, Saul Niguez and Raul Albiol, hint at a ‘revolution’ according to the front page of Friday’s edition of Diario AS.

Enrique has a number of big decisions to make in the coming weeks, with uncertainty over key positions.

David De Gea is expected to start in goal over Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Real Madrid pair Dani Carvajal and skipper Sergio Ramos remaining in defence.

However, the replacements for Albiol and Alba are less clear, with one-cap Pau Torres and the uncapped Sergio Reguilon set to come into the starting XI.

Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara should start in midfield, with Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz battling to replace Niguez.

In attack, the absence of Alvaro Morata and Paco Alcacer opens the door for a potentially youthful combination of Fati,Torres or Mikel Oyarzabal alongside Rodrigo Moreno against Joachim Low’s side.