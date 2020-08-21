Lazio eye Barcelona reject Rafinha ahead of 2020-21 season

Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly considering a summer move for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian international is set to leave the Camp Nou in the coming weeks, after failing to agree a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2021.

The 27-year old spent the 2019-20 La Liga season on loan at Celta Vigo, however, the Galician club have declined to take up their purchase option on him.

According to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Lazio have already reached out to his representatives over a possible €12m deal.

Barcelona are rumoured to be holding out for a fee closer to their €16m valuation, but with new boss Ronald Koeman likely to oversee a host of squad player sales in the coming weeks, they could accept a lower fee.

Rafinha came through the La Blaugrana youth ranks, alongside older brother Thiago, before making 90 senior appearances between 2011 and 2020, alongside two loan spells at Celta, and a season at Inter Milan.