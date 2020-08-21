Koeman supports Barcelona idea to sell Suarez, Busquets and Alba, but wants Pique stay

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman support the club’s plan to sell Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but wants defender Gerard Pique to remain at the Camp Nou.

The details are outlined by Diario AS, who cite Spanish radio station Cadena Ser as reporting that news that the Dutchman has made the decision on the four experienced players.

The Catalan giants need to drastically reduce their wage bill and also reduce the average age of their squad, meaning all those players over the age of 30 were now seen as replaceable.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.

It was reported earlier this week that Premier League club Fulham wanted Pique, although such a move appears to be outlandish due to his probable wage demands and status within football.

Whilst Koeman wants to retain Pique, is now appears that he supports the decision of the hierarchy to move on Suarez, Busquets and Alba.

Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show outlined earlier this week that the trio of players – along with Sergi Roberto – wanted to remain at the Camp Nou despite the doubts over their futures.