Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona plan move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay, whom he coached at international level for the Netherlands.

The details are outlined in a report from Catalan radio station RAC1, which claims the Dutchman is Koeman’s preferred option for bolstering his attack this summer.

The 26-year-old netted 11 goals across his last 16 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 53 goals in 136 appearances.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League.

Posted by

Tags Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.