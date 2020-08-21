Barcelona confirm Henrik Larsson and Alfred Schreuder on Koeman’s coaching team

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed the appointments of former striker Henrik Larsson and former Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder on his new-look coaching team.

Schreuder will be Koeman’s number two at the Camp Nou while Larsson is a high-profile arrival, having enjoyed a stellar playing career, with each penning two year contracts with the club.

Larsson won two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his time as a Barcelona player between 2004 and 2006, and he has retained a cult status within the club’s fan base.

The 48-year old has enjoyed managerial stints at five different clubs in his native Sweden, including two spells in charge of Helsingborg, most recently up until 2019.

Schreuder succeeded Julian Nagelsmann as Hoffenheim first-team coach this season but departed this summer after winning just 13 of his 33 matches at the helm.

The German has extensive coaching experience in the Netherlands – he has been at the helm of FC Twente alongside assistant roles at Vitesse, Twente and Ajax.

