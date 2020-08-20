Valencia eye Pepe Reina as Jasper Cillessen replacement ahead of 2020-21 season

Valencia could make a summer offer for ex Spanish international Pepe Reina, if Jasper Cillessen leaves the club this month, according to reports from Marca.

Los Che are set for a busy summer of arrivals and departures at the Estadio Mestalla, with Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo already joining local rivals Villarreal.

Dutch international Cillessen has been linked with a move away from the club as part of a squad overhaul aimed at to reducing the wage bill ahead of the new La Liga season.

Ajax have been linked with an offer to bring Cillessen back to Johan Cruyff Arena, however, that depends on Andre Onana leaving.

Cillessen rotated with Jaume Domenech as No.1 in 2019-20, with Reina expected to play a back up role for Javi Gracia’s side.

The 37-year old joined Premier League side Aston Villa on loan in January, but despite helping Dean Smith’s side to avoid relegation, they will not be making the move permanent.

He still has 12 months to run on his contract at AC Milan, and the Serie A giants could allow him to leave on a free transfer if an agreement can be reached.