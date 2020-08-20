Valencia battle Benfica for Manchester United midfielder

Valencia are battling Portuguese giants Benfica to land out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season but fell out of favour after the signing of Bruno Fernandes and the return of Paul Pogba from injury.

The Brazilian midfielder spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at the Mestalla from United, where he netted once across 29 appearances for the club.

That followed a loan spell at Granada, whom he was unable to save from relegation in the 2016/17 season, with Pereira taking up a squad role at United over the two seasons since.

A report from ESPN now says the midfielder is in search of regular first team football and he is unlikely to get it at United.

Manchester United transfer news is dominated by their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and they will need to raise funds and clear their wage bill to facilitate such a deal.

Valencia are in need of player signings after the exits of captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, defenders Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby and midfielder Geoffrey Kongodbia are among the players who are also said to be free to leave, with forward Ruben Sobrino and full-back Thierry Correia also expected to exit.