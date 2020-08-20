Ronald Koeman thanks Barcelona fans for welcome

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has thanked the club’s fanbase for his warm welcome to the club following his appointment this week.

The Blaugrana confirmed the arrival of Koeman on a two-year contract on Wednesday following on from the Barcelona news which had centred on the replacement for Quique Setien, who was sacked as Barcelona boss on Monday after just seven months in the role.

Koeman’s message, posted in English, Spanish and Catalan, said: “Thanks to everyone for giving me a warm welcome here, back in Barcelona.”

Koeman delivered one of the Catalan club’s most famous moments as he hit the winning goal in the 1992 Champions League final against Sampdoria – Barcelona’s first ever triumph in the competition.

The Dutchman began his coaching career at the Camp Nou as assistant coach to Louis Van Gaal before taking charge of Barcelona’s B side.

He then went on to enjoy managerial roles at nine different clubs including at Valencia in 2008, but despite guiding the side to the Copa del Rey title he collected just 18 points from 22 league games and was sacked after less than six months.

Koeman had been boss of the Netherlands national side most recently, guiding them to last year’s Nations League final and the European Championships, which have been delayed until next summer.

It was reported this week that Barcelona had to pay the Dutch FA between €4m-5m to secure his appointment.