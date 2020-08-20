New Barcelona star Pedri hopeful Lionel Messi will stay

Incoming Barcelona star Pedro ‘Pedri’ Gonzalez has stated his hope that Lionel Messi will remain at the club next season.

Pedri was formally announced as a Barcelona player today, after agreeing to join from Segunda Division club Las Palmas in January.

The teenage midfielder has impressed at underage level for La Roja, alongside four goals in 36 appearances in his breakthrough season in Gran Canaria.

The 17-year old confirmed he is open to the possibility of heading back out on loan later this month, but stated he is confident of being given the chance to learn from the La Blaugrana superstars in pre-season.

“My first option is to stay, but I don’t rule out a loan, but I want to stay and learn,” as per a report from Mundo Deportivo.

“I am someone who loves to have the ball at his feet and have fun with playing.

“My idol is Andres Iniesta. I want to learn from the best players, like Lionel Messi, and I hope he stays at the club.”

Pedri is set to be given a chance to prove himself by new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, and he could be handed a first team role if other players leave Catalonia ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Las Palmas could potentially offer a loan return to him, if Barcelona are unable to guarantee enough senior football to assist with his development.