Lionel Messi tells Ronald Koeman he is thinking of Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has told new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman that he sees his future more outside of the club than inside it.

The details are outlined by the Catalan radio station RAC1, which appears to support the claims that the Argentine star may seek a move away from the Camp Nou.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 Leo Messi li ha comunicat a Koeman que no veu clar el seu futur al Barça. El jugador li ha assegurat que ara mateix es veu més fora que dins del club, però és conscient de les dificultats que tindrà per sortir per les seves condicions contractuals #frac1 pic.twitter.com/dHb0dP3yXw — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 20, 2020

The report adds that the 33-year-old has acknowledged that his contractual situation at the club – his contract expires in the summer of 2021 – makes any exit more complicated.

The club are said to be insistent that they have a contract with Messi and they do not want to make any comment on the report, which could come as a bombshell to the club.

The future of the Argentine has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggest he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants.

Messi was outspoken about his disappointment over the club’s capitulation in the La Liga title race last month, and despite the determined efforts of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to keep him at the club, his options are now wide open.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich, meaning they ended their campaign trophyless.