Elche and Girona deadlocked in Segunda final play off first leg

Elche and Girona played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in their Segunda Division play off final first leg.

The hosts needed a late 1-0 win in the second leg of their semi-final win over Real Zaragoza, as Girona beat rivals Almeria home and away in their semi-final.

Neither side created many chances in a cagey clash on the Costa Blanca, with a place in the top-flight now up for grabs for the winner of Sunday’s second leg at the Estadio Montilivi.

Elche won both of their Segunda games against the Catalans in the regular 2019-20 season, however, Francisco Rodriguez will be confident the goal scoring prowess of Cristhian Stuani can be decisive this weekend.

Stuani netted the winning goal in both ties against Almeria, bringing him up to 31 goals in 38 appearances in 2019-20.

Girona are aiming to secure an immediate return to the top-flight, alongside Huesca and Cadiz, following their relegation last season.

Image via La Liga Smart Bank/Girona