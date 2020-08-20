Barcelona boss Koeman wants Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, whom he coached at international level for the Netherlands.

The details are outlined by Dutch media outlet Algemeen Dagblad, who say that the central midfielder could be an affordable target for the Catalan giants as he is now entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

It is said by the report that Wijnaldum could compliment his compatriot Frenkie de Jong in the midfield due to his dynamism and willingness to time runs into the opposition penalty area.

Wijnaldum has impressed at Liverpool since his 2016 switch from Newcastle and helped them to last year’s Champions League trophy alongside their Premier League title this campaign.

A separate report from The Independent also claims that a deal could be feasible, although it is more likely it will be next summer than this year, with a pre-agreement possible for January as the midfielder seeks a new challenge.