Atletico Madrid complete signing of Croatian goalkeeper

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Lokomotiva Zagreb goalkeeper and Croatian youth international Ivo Grbic.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year contract at Los Rojiblancos and is expected to be the deputy to long-term number one Jan Oblak in the Spanish capital.

[📝] Agreement with @NKLokomotiva over the transfer of Ivo Grbić. 🇭🇷 The goalkeeper signs for the following four seasons. ➡️ All the details: https://t.co/PmnkNZq9iC 🧤 #WelcomeGrbic

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/bfPYtwTqbM — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 20, 2020

Grbic looks set to be the readymade replacement for the outgoing Antonio Adan in Diego Simeone’s first-team squad, with the former Real Betis joining Portuguese club Sporting CP.

The Croatian has established a reputation as one of the best keepers in the Croatian top-flight, with Lokomotiva finishing second in the 2019-20 campaign.

The former Hadjuk Split stopper has made 74 league appearances in the last two seasons, conceding just 79 goals, and keeping 22 clean sheets.

Grbic has never been capped at senior level for Croatia but been called up for the upcoming September games against Portugal and France.

As reported by Marca, Grbic opted to join Atleti ahead of West Bromwich Albion – whose boss Slaven Bilic wanted to sign his compatriot.