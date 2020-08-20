Almeria striker Nunez set to break Segunda record sale

Almeria striker and Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez is set to break the club record sale for a Spanish second division player, report Marca.

Valencia, Real Betis, Roma, Napoli, Milan, Southampton, Benfica and Wolfsburg are said to be among the clubs chasing a move for the striker, who has a transfer valuation of €20m.

Viewed as one of the rising stars of South American football, the striker was signed by second tier Almeria from Penarol last summer in a landmark €8.5m transfer.

Almeria missed out on promotion as they fell to a playoff semi-final loss to Girona, and whilst they would pocket a significant profit – Penarol will hold 20 percent of any future sale.

The 20-year-old impressed for the promotion-chasing Andalusian club this campaign and he netted 16 goals in 30 starts in Spain’s second tier.

Nunez made his international debut following month on 16 October in a 1–1 draw against Peru, scoring his nation’s goal five minutes after appearing as a substitute.