Villarreal cancel training camp after Covid-19 infection

Covid-19 is continuing to wreak havoc on Spanish club’s preparation for the 2020/21 season amid multiple new positive tests and restrictions.

The latest club to have been impacted are Villarreal, who have confirmed they have had to cancel a pre-season training camp in Alicante following a new positive case of Covid-19.

It is said that the player – who remains anonymous – is currently isolating at home and is complying with all the guidelines of both the health authorities and of La Liga, and he is said to remain in good health and displaying only mild symptoms of the virus.

The first-team squad had been due to travel to the Hotel La Finca de Algorfa in Alicante but this has now been cancelled as a precautionary measure as all individuals undergo a fresh round of testing.

Their first pre-season game against Cartagena has been postponed from Saturday until Sunday in Murcia, while the club continue to comply with all health guidelines.