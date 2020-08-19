Real Madrid owned Reguilon claims he does not know who he will play for next season amid Chelsea interest

Real Madrid owned full-back Sergio Reguilon admits he does not know which club he will be playing for next season amid his uncertain future.

Reguilon spent this season at Sevilla on loan from Los Blancos but has been linked with Premier League side Chelsea in recent days.

Chelsea transfer news this summer is being dominated by the club’s links to defenders as they aim to bolster a defensive record which saw them ship as many Premier League goals as Brighton last season.

“I don’t even know where I’m going to play next season, I have no idea. I will assess all the options that we have on the table,” he told Muchodeporte, in quotes carried by Diario AS.

Ferland Mendy appears to have established himself as Madrid’s first-choice left-back following his switch from Lyon last summer but Marcelo still started 21 matches across all competitions this term.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The Spaniard subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he has made 36 appearances across all competitions and for whom he will feature in Friday night’s Europa League final.

Reguilon recently made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.