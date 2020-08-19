New Barcelona boss Koeman admits uncertainty on Messi future

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman admits he is unsure on the future of Lionel Messi and whether or not he will have to convince him to stay at the Camp Nou.

The future of the Argentine has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggest he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.

Messi was outspoken about his disappointment over the club’s capitulation in the La Liga title race last month, and despite the determined efforts of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to keep him at the club, his options are now wide open.

Now aged 33, Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou expires next summer and there are suggestions that he is less than happy with the direction of the club and may decided it’s time to move on.

“I don’t know if I have to convince Messi,” Koeman admitted in his opening press conference on Wednesday, in quotes carried by Marca.

“He is the best player in the world, and you always want to have him in your team. For my part, as a coach, I love having the chance to work with Messi because he wins games.

“If he gets to his performance, I’m happy if he wants to stay. As of today, I’ll talk to him. We are going to work and talk with several players. In the case of Messi, I hope he stays here for more years.

“If I say here what I am going to say, it would not be necessary for me to meet with him. I am a coach and my job is to make decisions.

“Once again, he has a year left on his contract. He is the important player you want in your team as a coach.”