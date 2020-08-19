Deulofeu blasts new Barcelona boss Koeman from Everton spell

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has blasted new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman from his time at Everton: “He gave me nothing.”

The 26-year-old made 13 first-team appearances under Koeman at Goodison Park in the 2016/17 campaign before joining Milan on a loan deal that January.

He made 23 appearances across two stints at the Camp Nou, scoring twice, before returning to English football with Watford.

“Ronald Koeman gave me nothing as a coach during the six months I was at Everton. We’ll see how he does at the Camp Nou,” Deulofeu told El Club de la Mitjanit on Catalunya Radio, as per Marca.

“Problems at Barcelona? The truth is that Barça does not give me any pain, in fact, right now I don’t care.

“My time at Watford will end this summer. I still don’t know where I’ll go. LaLiga is an option.”

Deulofeu joined the Hornets in a permanent deal for €12.5m in the summer of 2018 after a successful six-month loan stint at Vicarage Road from Barcelona.

He has netted a total of 17 goals from 70 appearances for Watford but he has not played since February due to a knee injury suffered against Liverpool.

A year ago, the Spaniard became the first Watford player to score a Premier League hat-trick, scoring three goals in a 5–1 win over Cardiff City.

Deulofeu has won four caps for the Spanish national team, scoring once.