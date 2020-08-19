Barcelona teen Ansu Fati changes agent to Jorge Mendes

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has switched his agent to Jorge Mendes having previously been represented by the brother of Lionel Messi.

As per Marca, the 17-year-old has now left the agency of Rodrigo Messi – who controlled his affairs from his first-team debut for the Blaugrana back in August 2019.

He is now the second Barcelona player to be under the control of Mendes, with Nelson Semedo his other clients while James Rodriguez is his only player currently at Real Madrid.

The father Bori Fati is said to retain a key role in his son’s future with the report adding that Manchester United remain interested in the player, who has a €170m release clause.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has subsequently become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.