Barcelona striker Suarez confident on staying at club beyond summer

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has no intention of leaving the club this summer and believes he has nothing to prove for his first-team credentials.

That is according to Uruguayan outlet Ovacion, which is cited by Diario Sport as claiming that the player’s close circle has briefed that he sees his future at the Camp Nou and is relaxed about his future.

This is despite club president Josep Maria Bartomeu not listing the striker on the list of players who he said will not be sold by the club this summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Earlier this week, Marca cited a report in Uruguayan media outlet Teledoce that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is keen on an ambitious deal to take him back to the Netherlands.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.