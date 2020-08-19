Barcelona presidential hopeful Font promises Xavi 2021 appointment regardless of Koeman success

Barcelona’s prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has reiterated that Xavi Hernandez will be Coach under his tenure, regardless of how Ronald Koeman performs in the role.

Koeman was appointed as Blaugrana boss on a two-year contract on Wednesday, but Font – who is planning to stand in the March 2021 presidential elections – has reiterated he will push for the appointment of former club captain Xavi.

Font is expected to be challenged by former Barcelona president Joan Laporta in the race to take charge at the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021-22 season, while the current board are likely to propose a ‘continuity’ candidate.

Whilst the popularity of the current board, led by Josep Maria Bartomeu, appears to be sharply declining, they will propose a candidate who is then likely to distance himself from the current set-up but will be from a similar background in determining how the club will be run.

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed the former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

“Even if Koeman has a great season I would not change my plans. If I become president, Koeman will not be the coach in 2021/2022,” Font told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show.

🎙️🔴🔵 Víctor Font, aspirante a la presidencia del @FCBarcelona_es, anoche en @ellarguero, tras la pregunta de @SiqueRodriguez 🗣️ “Cuento con Xavi como líder del proyecto deportivo. Aunque Koeman haga una buena temporada con el Barça, no cambiaría mis planes” pic.twitter.com/5bz2v551wR — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 19, 2020

“Xavi understands that all the pieces of the club have to fit together. A Board of Directors that lets whoever leads the sports project work, which in our case would be him.”