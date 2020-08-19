Barcelona confirm new sporting director following Abidal exit

Barcelona have confirmed that Ramon Planes is the club’s new sporting director following the appointment of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Eric Abidal was sacked from the role on Tuesday and Planes – who had worked under the Frenchman – has now been promoted to assume all key responsibilities for the department.

❗ LATEST NEWS – Ramon Planes, new technical director for Barça pic.twitter.com/JQq6Z9r7xb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 19, 2020

That means that Planes will play a vital role in the club’s recruitment process this summer, with Diario Sport claiming his first bit of business will be to lure defender Eric Garcia back from Manchester City.

Planes will also play a key role in the future of multiple first-team players, whose role at the club is now under increased scrutiny.

Barcelona’s shake-up comes after a trophyless 2019/20 campaign, which culminated in a humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Planes has previously held the position of sporting director at multiple clubs including CE L’Hospitalet, Racing Santander, Alaves, Lleida, Espanyol, Elche, Getafe and a stint with Tottenham in England.

Image via @FCBarcelona