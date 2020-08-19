Barcelona confirm Koeman appointment on two-year contract

Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their new coach on a two-year contract.

After a great deal of speculation, the Catalan giants confirmed his appointment until June 2022.

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the replacement for Quique Setien, who was sacked as Barcelona boss on Monday after just seven months in the role.

Koeman delivered one of the Catalan club’s most famous moments as he hit the winning goal in the 1992 Champions League final against Sampdoria – Barcelona’s first ever triumph in the competition.

The Dutchman began his coaching career at the Camp Nou as assistant coach to Louis Van Gaal before taking charge of Barcelona’s B side.

He then went on to enjoy managerial roles at nine different clubs including at Valencia in 2008, but despite guiding the side to the Copa del Rey title he collected just 18 points from 22 league games and was sacked after less than six months.

Koeman had been boss of the Netherlands national side most recently, guiding them to last year’s Nations League final and the European Championships, which have been delayed until next summer.

It was reported this week that Barcelona had to pay the Dutch FA between €4m-5m to secure his appointment.