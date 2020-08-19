Barcelona captains and striker Suarez aim for Camp Nou stays

The captains of Barcelona and striker Luis Suarez all want to stay at the club beyond the summer and will argue their case to new boss Ronald Koeman.

The club’s four captains are Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto with all facing uncertain futures at the Camp Nou.

🚨⚽️ Informa @santiovalle 💥 Los capitanes y Luis Suárez quieren quedarse en el Barcelona. Quieren hablar con Koeman antes de que se les ponga en el escaparate pic.twitter.com/X4DaeU9SBv — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 19, 2020

Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show outline how all five players want to speak with the new club coach Koeman to persuade them that they are all deserving of their place in the side next season.

Messi, Suarez and Pique are now all aged 33 while Busquets is just one year young and Sergi Roberto is the youngest of the quintet, at 28.

The future of Argentine star Messi has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and recent reports suggest he now must make a decision over his future at the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.