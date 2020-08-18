Ronald Koeman wants Henrik Larsson in Barcelona coaching team

Incoming Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reportedly wants to bring in former La Blaugrana striker Henrik Larsson as a coach.

Koeman is set to be confirmed as Barcelona’s new boss within the next 24 hours, following talks with club president Josep Bartomeu.

The former Dutch international has agreed an exit from his role as Netherlands national team head coach, with Barcelona expected to agree a €5m compensation package.

However, according to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, Koeman has sought assurances over Lionel Messi and key players, as well as being allowed to build his own coaching team.

One of the expected arrivals as part of Koeman’s new set up could be ex Swedish international Henrik Larsson.

Larsson won two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his time as a Barcelona player between 2004 and 2006, and he has retain a cult status within the club’s fan base.

The 48-year old has enjoyed managerial stints at five different clubs in his native Sweden, including two spells in charge of Helsingborg, most recently up until 2019.

Alfred Schreuder is expected to be named as Koeman’s No.2, following his dismissal from Hoffenheim last month, with Larsson potentially taking on a first team coaching role.