Real Madrid and Arsenal deadlocked in Dani Ceballos talks

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is no closer to confirming where he will be playing next season, with his future in the Spanish capital uncertain.

Ceballos spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Premier League side Arsenal, and despite the Gunners willingness to keep him at the club, no deal has been reached.

The Spanish international has remained open to the potential of either returning to Madrid, or remaining in London, with his first team opportunities set to be limited at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are frustrated at Arsenal’s unwillingness to meet their €45m asking price, with Arteta rumoured to be angling for another loan deal, with an option to buy in 2021.

Former club Real Betis have also been linked with a move for the 24-year old, however, they are also likely to prefer an initial loan move instead of a full transfer in the coming weeks.