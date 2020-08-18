Norwich City confirm signing of Villarreal defender

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Villarreal defender Xavi Quintilla on a season-long loan arrangement.

The 23-year-old will join the Canaries on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option becoming compulsory should Norwich win promotion back to the Premier League.

🤝 Time for another summer signing… We’re delighted to welcome Xavi Quintilla to Norwich City on a season-long loan from Villarreal! 📝 🇪🇸 #HolaXavi 🇪🇸 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 18, 2020

The left-back has represented Spain from Under-16 through to Under-19 level and made a total of 32 first team appearances for Villarreal before his switch to England.

Quintilla began his youth career at Barcelona but switched to Villarreal in the summer of 2017 and has largely played for the B side in the time since prior to this season.

The Catalan left-back has often played second fiddle to Alberto Moreno in the team selection and provided two assists this campaign but will now make way as Unai Emery changes the squad at the club.

Alfonso Pedraza has returned from a loan stint at Real Betis, further limiting Quintilla’s options.