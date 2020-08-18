Manchester United eye FOUR Barcelona stars ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Premier League giants Manchester United could take advantage of the chaos at Barcelona this summer, with offers for multiple La Blaugrana stars.

Incoming Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will be tasked with selling several squad players ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

This list of potential exits from the Camp Nou could run into double figures in the coming weeks, and according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, United are eyeing at least four players.

Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are all rumoured to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list.

French international Umtiti has struggled with chronic injury problems in the last 18 months, with just 10 La Liga starts in 2019-20, and the Catalans could be open to offers in the region of €30m.

Dembele has only endured his injury issues since joining the club in 2017, and the former Borussia Dortmund star has previously been linked with United.

However, Koeman will be looking to recoup the bulk of the €105m paid to bring him to Spain, and Solskjaer may only be able to offer half that amount.

Rakitic and Vidal have both been connected with summer moves to Italy, as they enter the final year of their contracts, with either player available for around €25m, if United make a firm move.