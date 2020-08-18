Lazio eye Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez

Serie A giants Lazio are the latest side linked with a summer move for Real Madrid’s want away star James Rodriguez ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Colombian international looks certain to leave the Spanish capital, after failing to break back into Zinedine Zidane’s following his return from Bayern Munich last season.

With the former AS Monaco play maker enter the final year of his contract, Los Blancos are keen to negotiate an exit, to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2021.

Premier League side Everton are reportedly the front runners to sign him, despite Real Madrid’s rumoured €50m asking price, with Carlo Ancelotti rumoured to be keen on a reunion with the 29-year old.

However, reports from Italian journalist Tancredi Palermi, Simone Inzaghi is keen on bringing Rodriguez to the Stadio Olimpico in the coming weeks.

James Rodríguez fue contactado por la Lazio, se negocia sobre todo sobre el sueldo, la ficha no debería ser un problema — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 18, 2020

Real Madrid are likely to negotiate on their valuation of Rodriguez, and Lazio are set to offer in the region of €25-30m.