Koeman arrives in Barcelona airport ahead of appointment at Camp Nou

Ronald Koeman has arrived at the Barcelona airport ahead of being confirmed as the successor to Quique Setien at the Camp Nou.

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the replacement for Setien, who was sacked as Barcelona boss on Monday after just seven months in the role.

Koeman delivered one of the Catalan club’s most famous moments as he hit the winning goal in the 1992 Champions League final against Sampdoria – Barcelona’s first ever triumph in the competition.

He is currently boss of the Netherlands national team, a role he is expected to step down from after agreeing to become the new man in the Camp Nou hotseat.

Former Las Palmas and Real Betis boss Setien had been widely linked with the sack following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich over the weekend, completing a trophyless season for the club.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in January but despite inheriting a side who were top of the league, he oversaw their run-in to finish five points behind Madrid whilst also being eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Copa del Rey.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five.