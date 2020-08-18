Feddal leads Real Betis exits with move to Sporting CP

Real Betis are having somewhat of a squad clearout this summer with central defender Zou Feddal joining Sporting CP.

The Portuguese giants confirmed the news on Tuesday as the Moroccan international defender ending his three-year stint in Seville.

Feddal, 31, joined the Seville-based club in the summer of 2017 and has played 60 times for the club since but has been limited to just 15 La Liga appearances to date this season.

He had fallen to fifth in the pecking order for central defence behind Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Sidnei and Edgar at the Seville-based club.

Feddal previously also played for Levante and Alaves in Spain ahead of his move to Betis.

Manuel Pellegrini is the new boss at Betis this summer and the club are aiming to streamline their squad this summer, alongside the sporting director Antonio Cordon.

Central midfielder Javi Garcia and right-back Antonio Barragan have also departed the club this summer, while Alfonso Pedraza has returned to Villarreal following a loan stint.