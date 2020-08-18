David Silva surprised by Lazio anger on Real Sociedad move, says father

The father of David Silva has claimed the playmaker is surprised by a negative reaction from Lazio to the news he has joined Real Sociedad.

The former Spain international had drawn the curtain on his decade-long stay in Manchester following the club’s Champions League exit this month but had been strongly expected to join Lazio.

Silva scored six goals and provided 11 assists for City this term, with Football Italia reporting last month that he had dinner with Lazio director of sport Igli Tare, with his move to San Sebastian greeted with apparent anger in Rome.

Real Sociedad hijacked David Silva deal! Lazio had a total agreement on a three three years contract and medicals scheduled in Rome. Real Sociedad contacted him secretly. Lazio are furious. Done deal. 😳🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

The 34-year-old had amassed 434 appearances for City, scoring 77 goals, providing 137 assists and winning four Premier League titles after joining from Valencia in 2010, but was out of contract this summer.

“There were conversations with Lazio, but just the same as with La Real and with other teams, then it is my son who makes the decision to go to La Real,” assured Fernando Jiménez, as reported by Marca.

“When Lazio were told about the interest from La Real, they did not react badly, in the end they were aware nothing was signed.

“There was nothing closed and David was surprised by the reaction of the club. Everyone can say what they want, Lazio spoke with their representative, not with David, so I do not understand why they name him as a person, he did not have a closed commitment with Lazio and there are other teams like La Real that have also spoken with him.”

The playmaker has retired from international duty but won a notable 125 caps for La Roja, scoring 25 goals and winning three major tournaments – winning two European Championship crowns alongside the 2010 World Cup.

A product of Valencia’s youth system, Silva played for Los Che across six seasons and also enjoyed loan spells at Eibar and Celta Vigo.