Barcelona must pay Dutch FA €5m to appoint Ronald Koeman

Barcelona must pay the Dutch FA between €4m-5m to appoint Netherlands national team boss Ronald Koeman, report La Vanguardia.

The termination cause is likely to be paid by the manager himself after coming to a personal agreement with the Blaugrana over his salary, of which the payment will then be taken out of.

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the replacement for Quique Setien, who was sacked as Barcelona boss on Monday after just seven months in the role with Koeman widely expected to be confirmed as Blaugrana boss in the coming hours.

Barcelona’s General Director Òscar Grau is currently in Amsterdam to negotiate the contract termination with the Dutch FA.

Indeed, Koeman arrived in Barcelona earlier on Tuesday with an official announcement possibly coming as early as Tuesday, should the clause be paid in that timeframe.

Koeman delivered one of the Catalan club’s most famous moments as he hit the winning goal in the 1992 Champions League final against Sampdoria – Barcelona’s first ever triumph in the competition.