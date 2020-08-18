Barcelona confirm sacking of sporting director Abidal

Barcelona have confirmed the sacking of sporting director Eric Abidal following extensive boardroom talks this week.

Abidal – a former Barcelona defender – has been at the club in a technical role since 2018 and assumed his position last summer with Ramon Planes as his deputy, after the departure of Pep Segura and the resignation of vice-president Jordi Mestre.

❗ [LATEST NEWS]

Agreement for the ending of Éric Abidal’s contract — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2020

Abidal’s sacking of Ernesto Valverde is his major decision at the club – the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were said to be concluded before his arrival, with only the arrivals of goalkeeper Neto and Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo last season overseen by him.

The former defender’s position was highlighted earlier in the season falling a high-profile spat with star Lionel Messi following on from Valverde’s sacking.

His position has been under increasing scrutiny for months following the internal chaos coupled with Barcelona’s trophyless season, which ended with a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Friday night.

That preceded the dismissal of coach Quique Setien with Abidal now also parting company with the club, who are looking to restructure ahead of next season.