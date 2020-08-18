Barcelona approach free agent Malang Sarr after Nice exit

Barcelona are considering a move for central defender Malang Sarr who is currently a free agent following his release from Nice.

The left-footed defender clocked up 119 appearances for the French club and was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 but could not agree terms on a new contract.

Diario Sport cite a report from France Football that Blaugrana sporting director Eric Abidal has already communicated the club’s interest to the player, who is also said to have offers from England along with Italian club Torino.

Having been born in Nice and part of the club’s academy since he was aged 5, the defender, who is of Senegalese descent, signed his first professional contract in November 2016 and had blossomed into a star since.

Sarr remains likely to develop into a star defender on the European stage and his lack of a transfer fee will make him appealing to multiple clubs.