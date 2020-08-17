Valencia crisis: Players missing payment for 2019/20 season

The ongoing crisis at Valencia has deepened with the club unable to commit to full agreed payment for the 2019/20 campaign.

The remaining captains of the dressing room met with club president Anil Murthy to discuss the lack of payment from June, as per a report in Cadena Cope.

The report claims Rodrigo Moreno, Jose Luis Gaya and Jaume Costa met with Murthy, and are unhappy with the proposal to defer payment to accepting IOU notes, which means the payment will be delayed as there is no guarantee the payment will be made.

As per Marca, the IOU notes had an expiry date of September 2021 – a full 15 months after the original payments were scheduled for.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal were confirmed last week, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City.

The fire-sale follows the club’s failure to secure European football for next season, meaning that a vital revenue stream has disappeared for the club while the financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic also remain unclear.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.