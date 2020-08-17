Ronald Koeman to Barcelona: 70 percent of fans unhappy with appointment

Ronald Koeman is set to be confirmed as the new manager of Barcelona but over 70 percent of the club’s fans would not be happy with the appointment.

An ongoing online poll in El Mundo Deportivo – which attracts a readership largely of fans of the Catalan giants – have asked supporters if they would approve of the appointment of the Dutchman.

Koeman delivered one of the Catalan club’s most famous moments as he hit the winning goal in the 1992 Champions League final against Sampdoria – Barcelona’s first ever triumph in the competition.

He is currently boss of the Netherlands national team, a role he is expected to step down from after agreeing to become the new man in the Camp Nou hotseat.

However, over 70 percent of the 11,000 responses to the question of whether he would be a strong appointment at the club reacted negatively to the news.

Quique Setien is set to be dismissed by Barcelona on Monday after the club called an extraordinary board meeting following on from the embarrassing Champions League exit.