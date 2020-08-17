Real Sociedad confirm shock signing of David Silva from Manchester City

Real Sociedad have confirmed the shock signing of David Silva following the playmaker’s exit from Manchester City.

The Spanish playmaker had drawn the curtain on his decade-long stay in Manchester following the club’s Champions League exit this month, but had been strongly expected to join Lazio.

Silva scored six goals and provided 11 assists for City this term, with Football Italia reporting last month that he had dinner with Lazio director of sport Igli Tare.

Real Sociedad hijacked David Silva deal! Lazio had a total agreement on a three three years contract and medicals scheduled in Rome. Real Sociedad contacted him secretly. Lazio are furious. Done deal. 😳🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

The 34-year-old has amassed 434 appearances for City, scoring 77 goals, providing 137 assists and winning four Premier League titles after joining from Valencia in 2010, but is out of contract this summer.

The playmaker has retired from international duty but won a notable 125 caps for La Roja, scoring 25 goals and winning three major tournaments – winning two European Championship crowns alongside the 2010 World Cup.

A product of Valencia’s youth system, Silva played for Los Che across six seasons and also enjoyed loan spells at Eibar and Celta Vigo.