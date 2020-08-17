Real Madrid agree Brazilian star’s two-year loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid have agreed to allow teenage star Reinier to join German club Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal.

The details of the agreement are outlined by Diario AS, who cite Brazilian outlet Globoesporte in claiming that an arrangement has been accepted by both clubs and the player.

It is a similar deal which saw Achraf Hakimi move to the Bundesliga club on a two-season loan arrangement, before he joined Inter in a permanent deal this summer.

The 18-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level and joined Madrid from Flamengo in January.

Reinier needs two uninterrupted years in Spain to obtain nationality and that is why Madrid’s preference for him previously been to join another La Liga club, but they have subsequently changed their stance as they believe this move could help benefit the player most.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo – who won the Copa Libertadores in 2019 along with the Brazilian top-flight – last year but scored six goals in just eight starts in the league.

Reinier has a long-term contract in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2027.