Norwich City to sign Villarreal defender Quintilla

Norwich City are closing-in on the signing of Villarreal defender Xavi Quintilla, as per a report in Marca.

The left-back made a total of 23 appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season and this news that he is being allowed to leave may come as somewhat of a surprise.

The 23-year-old will join Norwich on a season-long loan deal with a compulsory purchase option being activated automatically if the Canaries win promotion back to the Premier League.

Quintilla began his youth career at Barcelona but switched to Villarreal in the summer of 2017 and has largely played for the B side in the time since prior to this season.

The Catalan left-back has often played second fiddle to Alberto Moreno in the team selection and provided two assists this campaign but will now make way as Unai Emery changes the squad at the club.

Alfonso Pedraza has returned from a loan stint at Real Betis, further limiting Quintilla’s options.