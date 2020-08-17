Koeman tells Barcelona to make Ajax star van de Beek transfer priority

Ronald Koeman has already made Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek his number one transfer target once being appointed as Barcelona coach.

Koeman is expected to be appointed as the new Barcelona boss this week after the sacking of Quique Setien.

Catalan outlet Diario Sport now cite a report from Le10 Sport that van de Beek – who plays under Koeman at international level for the Netherlands – is the club’s main transfer target.

The 23-year-old midfielder was one of the stars in the 2018/19 season as Ajax stunned Europe by coming within one minute of the Champions League final, while also enjoying great success domestically.

However, unlike teammates and fellow Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, he ultimately remained at the Amsterdam giants this season and remains an integral part of their side – although he has strongly been linked with a move away since.

The central midfielder – who netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists this season before the Dutch season was curtailed in March – has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Amsterdam-based giants and has won international recognition for the Netherlands.

The Blaugrana have already landed midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus this summer to add competition to Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Ivan Rakitic in the position for the club.