Barcelona to confirm Ronald Koeman as next boss with Quique Seiten sacked

Barcelona have reached an agreement to appoint Ronald Koeman as their new coach to replace Quique Setien, with an official announcement imminent.

Koeman delivered one of the Catalan club’s most famous moments as he hit the winning goal in the 1992 Champions League final against Sampdoria – Barcelona’s first ever triumph in the competition.

He is currently boss of the Netherlands national team, a role he is expected to step down from after agreeing to become the new man in the Camp Nou hotseat.

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He’s going to leave Holland National team to join Barça – official statement on this week. Here we go! 🤝🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

Former Real Betis boss Setien has been widely linked with the sack following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Setien is set to be dismissed by Barcelona on Monday after the club called an extraordinary board meeting following on from the embarrassing Champions League exit.

Barca board meeting having a break for lunch – eight members present, six dialling in. Seems like we’re still set for Setien fired today, but Koeman announcement would be tomorrow. And Bartomeu may or may not do a press conference. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) August 17, 2020

Koeman made 192 appearances as a Barcelona player, between 1989 and 1995, winning four La Liga titles and a European Cup in 1992.

Before returning as assistant to to Louis Van Gaal between 1998 and 2000, winning another league title in the process.