Barcelona striker Suarez linked to Ajax return

Dutch giants Ajax are eyeing a sensational return for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez this summer, according to reports.

The Uruguayan netted a staggering 111 goals and provided 68 assists in 159 official matches for the Amsterdam club between 2007 and 2011, before joining Liverpool.

Marca cite a report in Uruguayan media outlet Teledoce that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is keen on an ambitious deal to take him back to the Netherlands.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime.