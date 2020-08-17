Barcelona sporting director Abidal will not be sacked

Barcelona have decided against sacking sporting director Eric Abidal as they believe he can play a vital role in recruitment this summer

A report in Diario Sport over the weekend claimed the Frenchman’s position at the club is seen as untenable and his defending of boss Quique Setien – who has subsequently been sacked – after Friday’s 8-2 defeat at Bayern Munich may prove to be the final straw.

However, Cadena Cope now confirm that Abidal will remain in place despite members of the club board being unconvinced on his continuity with president Josep Maria Bartomeu believing his understanding of the club is important in the short-term to help oversee player comings and goings.

Bartomeu decide mantener a Abidal en la Sec. Técnica, a pesar de que la decisión no genera consenso en su Directiva. La explicación que les da es que para gestionar el mercado (altas y bajas) de manera inminente necesitan a alguien que ya esté al día del Club. @partidazocope — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) August 17, 2020

The former defender’s position was highlighted earlier in the season falling a high-profile spat with star Lionel Messi following on from Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

Abidal has been at the club in a technical role since 2018 and assumed his position last summer with Ramon Planes as his deputy, after the departure of Pep Segura and the resignation of vice-president Jordi Mestre.

Abidal’s sacking of Valverde is his major decision at the club – the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were said to be concluded before his arrival, with only the arrivals of goalkeeper Neto and Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo last season overseen by him.