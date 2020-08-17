Barcelona plan to force pay cuts on players who refuse to leave

Barcelona are hopeful of selling several ‘heavyweight’ players of the dressing room and will attempt to enforce pay cuts on those who refuse to leave.

The details are outlined in a report from Cadena Ser, who say that incoming boss Ronald Koeman and sporting director Eric Abidal have been placed in charge of ‘cleaning up’ the first-team squad at Camp Nou.

🚨⚽️Informa @SiqueRodriguez 💥 El Barça encargará a Koeman y Abidal hacer limpieza ❌ La idea es que pesos pesados como Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba o Rakitic, entre otros, no sigan ‼️ Se les abrirá la puerta e, incluso, se prevén rebajas salariales para los que se nieguen a salir pic.twitter.com/2XvaFioOQz — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 17, 2020

Striker Luis Suarez, left-back Jordi Alba and central midfielder Ivan Rakitic are among three of the highest earners who the club are hopeful of moving on this summer, although there are doubts on any other clubs being able to afford their wages.

It is claimed that the club will encourage all three to leave the club and if they refuse an exit, the club will then manoeuvre to impose a salary cut – although there are no indications as to how this could occur.

Barcelona transfer news looks likely to be increasingly focused on selling players rather than buying this summer as they aim to reduce their wage bill.