Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo charged with drink-driving after car crash

Arthur Melo has failed a drink-driving test after crashing his Ferrari car in Palafrugell on Sunday evening.

The midfielder is currently in Catalonia after speaking with Barcelona officials regarding the termination of his contract, ahead of joining Juventus this month.

A report in Diari de Girona outlines how the Brazilian midfielder crashed his car into a streetlight on Sunday in a minor accident before testing positive in a breathalyser test conducted by police.

He has subsequently been charged with the incident, which occurred at 4am and saw the Ferrari mount the footpath before travelling along it and hitting the streetlight.

It follows on from Barcelona news that the club are opening legal proceedings against the midfielder after he refused to return to the club’s training facilities ahead of their Champions League tie against Napoli earlier this month.

Arthur travelled to Ibiza following the conclusion of the league campaign and later travelled back to his own nation, and despite the Catalan club warning him that not returning would involve serious consequences, he had decided not to return.