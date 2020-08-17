Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen out for two months with tendon injury

Barcelona have confirmed that their goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be out of action for two months with a tendon injury.

The German has grown into one of the most important players at the Camp Nou and starred across 46 matches for the club this season.

I will undergo an Intervention for my knee tendon. The medical experts and me discussed to do this “Clean-up” as there were some irritations earlier this season. It’s a proactive intervention in order to prevent and prepare for the future. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GSNBztGpnM — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) August 17, 2020

As per a Barcelona statement, the operation will be carried out by Dr. Ramon Cugat and it will be a proactive measure in order to prevent any future damage, due to minor irritation this campaign.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

The German goalkeeper’s current deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned an extended contract in 2017 but contract talks have stalled amid the financial uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

Neto is the current Barcelona back-up goalkeeper and as things stand, will be selected for the opening weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.