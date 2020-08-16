Girona and Elche set up Segunda Division play off final showdown

Girona will face Elche in the Segunda Division play off final, after Francisco Rodriguez’s side won 2-1 at away at Almeria in their semi-final second leg.

Uruguayan international Cristhian Stuani netted a vital goal in Catalonia in last week’s first leg, to hand them a 1-0 lead heading into tonight’s clash at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Samuel Saiz gave the Catalans an early 2-0 aggregate lead in Andalucia, before Jose Carlos Lazo equalised on the night.

After surviving a second half onslaught by the hosts, Stuani struck in the closing minutes to seal their place in the final.

Elche drew 0-0 at home to Real Zaragoza in their first leg, but a late goal from club legend Nino sealed a 1-0 win, after Javi Ros missed an added time penalty for the hosts.

The 40-year old was the hero for Pacheta’s team, in what is probably the most important goal of his 15-year career.

Girona are aiming to secure an immediate return to the top-flight after dropping down into the Segunda Division 12 months ago.

Elche were relegated from La Liga in 2015, before slipping down into the third tier in 2017, before climbing back up a year later.

