Benfica want Real Madrid star Nacho Fernandez ahead of 2020-21 season

Portuguese side Benfica are rumoured to be considering a summer move for Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez.

Benfica will back new boss Jorge Jesus in the transfer market ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Everton Soares and Jan Vertonghen already joining the Primeira Liga side.

Uruguayan international Edinson Cavani has also been linked with a move to the Estadio de Luz, and according to reports from A Bola, Fernandez is a target as a partner for Vertonghen.

Spanish international Fernandez has been an important back up player for Los Blancos in recent seasons, however, he made just six La Liga appearances in 2019-20.

The 30-year old is reportedly unhappy with a reduced role as back up to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, with summer signing Eder Militao now ahead in the pecking order in Madrid.

With his contract set to expire in 2022, Fernandez could be available for around €15m, if Zinedine Zidane opts for a sale.