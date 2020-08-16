Barcelona to allow Lionel Messi to decide his future this summer

Barcelona will give club captain Lionel Messi the chance to decide on his own future at the Camp Nou in the coming weeks.

La Blaugrana are set for major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season following their 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.

According to reports from Marca, Messi is furious at a third successive European exit, following embarrassing defeats to AS Roma and Liverpool in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The Argentina international is yet to agree a contract extension beyond his current deal, which expires in June 2021, despite an open ended deal being offered by the Catalan giants.

Messi was outspoken about his disappointment over the club’s capitulation in the La Liga title race last month, and despite the determined efforts of club president Josep Bartomeu to keep him at the club, his options are now wide open.

If he opts not to sign a new contract by the start of the new season or waits until January to decide on his future, speculation will increase over his next move.

Reports from Football Italia claim Serie A giants Inter Milan are continuing to monitor his situation in Barcelona, with the Milanese club serious about a move for the 33-year old.

However, a separate report from Marca claims Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will reignite their interest in Messi, despite Guardiola previously tipping him to end his career in Catalonia.